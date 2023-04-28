Pres. Yoon Calls for New, Improved Military during 1st Defense Innovation Committee Meeting

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has called for a new and improved military that focuses on advances in software and hardware that can instill confidence with the public.Yoon made the remark as he headed the first meeting of the Defense Innovation Committee on Thursday, which is tasked with implementing new technologies and cyber security protocols in the armed forces.The President explained that the security environment was changing rapidly in light of intensified threats from North Korea.He reiterated his plan to establish a strategic command tower amid the North's threats, adding that the military needs to secure reconnaissance, surveillance and analysis capabilities, ultra-precise strike capabilities, as well as complex multi-layered air defense capabilities.He also urged reforms to help introduce new technologies from the private sector, to reorganize the defense organization, to comprehensively operate manned and unmanned systems, including drones and robots, and drastically improve military services.Meanwhile, during the inauguration of the committee before the meeting began, eleven members of the committee were named, including former Defense Minister Kim Kwan-jin.