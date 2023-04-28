S. Korea to Mass Produce Korean Tactical Surface to Surface Missile

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will begin mass producing the Korean Tactical Surface to Surface Missile(KTSSM), which is one of the key assets of the Kill Chain system aimed at preemptively striking North Korea’s nuclear and other missiles.The Defense Agency for Technology and Quality said Thursday that it successfully conducted live-fire tests for the tactical guided missile at a facility of the Agency for Defense Development(ADD). The test centered on quality certification.The agency said it will begin mass producing the missile given that the test focused on confirming whether the function of KTSSM that met requirements in research and development phases could be replicated in an actual product.The latest live-fire test was organized jointly by the ADD, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, the Army and Hanwha Aerospace.The KTSSM, also called the "artillery killer," has a flight range of some 120 kilometers and is capable of precisely striking multiple targets simultaneously.