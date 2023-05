Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor Company has set an annual sales target of two million units of electric vehicles(EVs) by 2030 as it strives to become one of the world’s top three EV makers.The automaker’s CEO Chang Jae-hoon disclosed the plan during an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, saying the company is currently developing two more platforms, which will enable it to have 18 models by 2030.The company’s EVs, including Ioniq 5 and 6 models, are currently developed on an advanced bespoke EV platform called the Hyundai Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Through last year, the company sold a total of some 165-thousand Ioniq 5 units and around 112-thousand Ioniq 6 units.According to SNE Research, Hyundai Motor Group, whose brands include Hyundai, Kia and Genesis, placed sixth in its global EV sales ranking for 2022 after delivering 510-thousand EV units last year. That’s up nearly 41 percent from 2021.