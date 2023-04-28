FSC to Conduct Complete Review on Some 3,400 CFD Accounts

Photo : YONHAP News

The Financial Services Commission(FSC) plans to conduct a preliminary survey on some 34-hundred contract for difference (CFD) accounts which are suspected to be behind recent mass sell-offs linked to a stock manipulation probe.FSC Chairman Kim Joo-hyun disclosed the plan on Thursday during a full session of the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee.He was answering a question from ruling People Power Party lawmaker Kang Byung-won on what steps the commission plans to take to improve relevant systems in the wake of the stock manipulation conducted through the investment consulting firm, SG Securities Korea.CFDs are over-the-counter derivatives designed to have people trade live market prices without owning the actual stock. A deposit 40 percent of the stock price is required for a CFD trade and allows for a maximum leverage of two-point-five times in trading.Victims of the latest manipulation scandal say they were not aware that Ra Deok-yeon, a key figure in the scandal and who operates an unregistered investment consulting firm, had undertaken CFD deals using their names.