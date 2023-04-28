Top British Diplomat Visiting S. Korea to Fortify Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

Britain’s Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan arrived in South Korea Thursday to mark the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and the UK.According to the British Embassy in Seoul, Trevelyan's two-day itinerary includes a visit to the Demilitarized Zone and the Joint Security Area, as part of efforts to reaffirm Britain’s commitment to cooperate with Seoul in the face of North Korea’s threats.On Friday, Trevelyan will sit down for talks with South Korea’s second vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon and discuss ways to address the disruption in global supply chains and to strengthen economic security and cooperation. The two officials are set to adopt a letter on intent on building a strategic development partnership between their countries.Together with the British Embassy and the British Chamber of Commerce in Korea, the top British official is also set to unveil a program on promoting gender equality within the workplace.