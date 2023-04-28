S. Korea, Japan to Hold Working-level Meeting on Seoul's Fukushima Inspection

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan will hold a director-general-level meeting in Seoul on Friday to discuss details of a visit by South Korean experts to inspect Tokyo's plan to release radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Thursday, the meeting will implement the agreement made by the leaders of the two countries on Sunday.Yun Hyun-soo, head of the foreign ministry's bureau for climate change, energy, environment and scientific affairs, will meet with Atsushi Kaifu, director-general of the Japanese foreign ministry's disarmament, non-proliferation and science department. Officials from other related ministries of both nations will also attend the meeting in Seoul.The two sides will discuss the itinerary and scope of the expert team's on-site inspection set for May 23 and 24.Seoul is expected to focus on verifying Tokyo's advanced liquid processing system(ALPS), which is being used for purifying the contaminated water, and overall treatment capacity.Foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said on Thursday that the government will hold discussions with Japan to ensure that South Korea can check the matters necessary for scientific and technical analysis, such as polluted water purification facilities and discharge-related facility operation methods.