Yoon Meets Former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Seok Yeol met with former Japanese Prime Minister Taro Aso on Thursday and asked for his support to further develop Korea-Japan relations.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said that President Yoon invited Aso to the presidential office in Seoul for dinner.Aso, vice president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is visiting South Korea to attend a Seoul-Tokyo forum.President Yoon reportedly praised Aso for playing a significant role in the recent process of improving Korea-Japan relations and asked for his continued attention to ensure that bilateral relations can develop further.Mentioning that Aso is serving as the head of a South Korea-Japan cooperation committee made up of political elders, President Yoon asked for the committee's support to lead projects promoting cooperation between the two nations.Aso reportedly expressed his respect for Yoon's leadership and brave decisions resulting in the recent progress made in Seoul-Tokyo relations. He pledged to play his role in expanding exchanges between the two nations.