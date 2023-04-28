German Chancellor Scholz to Visit S. Korea on May 21 for Summit with Yoon

Photo : YONHAP News

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit South Korea on May 21 for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol.Presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said on Thursday that Scholz will make an official trip to South Korea on May 21 after attending the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, set for May 19 to 21.Lee said that Scholz will be the first German chancellor to visit Seoul for a bilateral meeting in 30 years since former Chancellor Helmut Kohl's visit in 1993.The spokesperson also noted that the visit comes as the two countries celebrate the 140th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties, adding that the visit will serve as a good opportunity to strengthen economic and security cooperation, as well as deepen solidarity and coordination in addressing regional and international issues.President Yoon held a summit with the German chancellor in the United States in September last year on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting.