Key Suspect in Massive Stock Manipulation Scandal Arrested

Photo : YONHAP News

Ra Deok-yeon, a key suspect in a massive stock manipulation scandal that shook the local financial markets, was arrested on Thursday.The Seoul Southern District Court granted the prosecution's request for pre-trial detention of Ra, the head of an unregistered investment consulting firm, citing the suspect may flee and destroy evidence.The court granted the warrant after a related hearing was held for about three hours from 10:30 a.m.A joint investigative team of the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office and financial authorities had already detained Ra and requested the warrant on Wednesday night on charges of violating the capital market act and criminal proceeds concealment control act.Ra is accused of using mobile phones and stock accounts of investors to arrange transactions at predetermined prices, and inflating the share value of several listed companies, including Samchully and Daesung Holdings.Ra also faces charges related to concealing parts of the investment proceeds and evading taxes, as well as running an unregistered investment consulting business.The share prices of eight listed companies plunged from April 24 following massive sell-offs through SG Securities Korea, which caused authorities to suspect stock price manipulation.