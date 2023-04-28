WHO Declares End of Global Health Emergency for Mpox

Photo : YONHAP News

The World Health Organization(WHO) declared an end to the global health emergency for mpox on Thursday, ten months after the disease formerly known as monkeypox was declared a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday in a press briefing that the decision is based on the recommendation of the organization’s experts committee.In lifting the emergency declaration, the WHO cited a recent sustained decline in reported cases and the enhanced capacity by countries to contain the disease.The WHO chief said that almost 90 percent fewer cases were recorded over the last three months compared to the previous three-month period, with steady progress seen in controlling the outbreak.However, in South Korea, cases have been on the rise. Two more cases of mpox were reported on Friday, bringing the country's cumulative total to 70, of which 65 were reported over the past month.The WHO's announcement comes just a week after the UN agency also declared that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.