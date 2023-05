Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department has said that there is currently no change in the planned participation of U.S. President Joe Biden to the Group of Seven(G7) summit in Japan next week.In a press briefing on Thursday the department's deputy spokesperson, Vedant Patel, said it is his understanding that the plan for Biden's participation at the summit set for May 19 to 21 in Hiroshima is still on and will proceed as normal.Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he may have to attend the summit virtually, amid the impasse between the government and the Republican-controlled House over raising or suspending the country's debt ceiling.Biden said that the decision on whether to travel to Japan will depend on the state of the negotiations.