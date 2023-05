Photo : YONHAP News

The nation added about 20-thousand new COVID-19 cases on Friday.The Central Disease Control Headquarters said on Friday that 19-thousand-989 infections were reported throughout Thursday, including 17 from overseas, bringing the total cumulative caseload to over 31 million-371-thousand.The daily tally dropped by 585 from a day ago to fall below 20-thousand for the first time in four days. However, it rose by 12-hundred from last week and by some 62-hundred from two weeks prior.The daily average for the past week was tallied at 17-thousand-210.The number of patients in intensive care dropped by four from a day ago to 153.The death toll climbed by eight to stand at 34-thousand-591, with the overall fatality rate remaining at zero-point-11 percent.