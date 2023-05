Photo : YONHAP News

The government said a team of experts set to visit Japan to inspect preparations for the release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant will comprise the most distinguished experts in safety regulation.Park Ku-yeon, the first vice minister of government policy coordination, said on Friday that Seoul and Tokyo will discuss the make-up of the team during their director-general-level meeting set for later in the day.The vice minister said the inspection team will focus on scrutinizing the overall safety of Tokyo's planned release of the contaminated water into the ocean.He said the delegation will strive to verify that the water purification and release facilities are in order, as well as Tokyo's capacity to analyze radioactive materials.Talks on Seoul's inspection accelerated following an agreement for the visit between the leaders of the two countries last Sunday.