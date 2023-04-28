Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

CIO Raids Defense Ministry, Residences in Ex-Chief's Power Abuse Probe

Written: 2023-05-12 12:05:05Updated: 2023-05-12 15:02:12

CIO Raids Defense Ministry, Residences in Ex-Chief's Power Abuse Probe

Photo : KBS News

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) raided the defense ministry on Friday in their investigation of alleged power abuse by the former defense minister Song Young-moo. 

The CIO carried out a search seizure of the ministry headquarters, as well as the residences and offices of the ex-minister and other officials, including one of his former aides and a former ministry spokesperson.

Song, a defense chief during the previous Moon Jae-in administration, is accused of forcing senior ministry officials in July 2018 to draw up and endorse documents that refuted a media report, which said that he denied any legal problems with a controversial contingency martial law plan under the former Park Geun-hye government. 

The martial law plan was prepared by the now-defunct Defense Security Command when former President Park faced impeachment in 2017.

The prosecution has also launched an investigation into the same allegation after the ruling People Power Party(PPP) filed a complaint last September.

Based on the gathered evidence, investigators are expected to summon Song and others for questioning.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >