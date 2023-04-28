Terraform Labs Co-Founder Refuses to Declare Assets in Bail Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

Terraform Labs co-founder Kwon Do-hyeong, who is widely suspected to have stashed large amounts of assets following an alleged cryptocurrency securities fraud, refused to reveal the exact amount of his assets during a trial in Montenegro.During an initial hearing on charges of forging official documents on Thursday, Kwon had requested to be released on a 400-thousand euro bail, or around 580 million won, but was then asked by the judge on how he planned to cover the amount.Kwon said that his wife will likely make the payment and that he owns an apartment unit in South Korea, but he refused to provide details of his assets in front of the media when inquired by the judge.When the judge said a decision on the bail cannot be made without further disclosure on his assets, the disgraced blockchain firm co-founder said the apartment unit, co-owned with his wife, is worth around three million U.S. dollars.Kwon denies that the Costa Rican passport he had while trying to board a flight to Dubai in March was forged, claiming that the document was issued legally.The judge has yet to rule on the bail, with the next hearing set for June 16.Authorities in South Korea, the U.S. and Singapore are watching the case closely, as they all want to question Kwon on the massive investor losses of nearly 40 billion U.S. dollars worldwide caused by his cryptocurrency firm.