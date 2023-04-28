S. Korea to Meet Jordan, Bahrain, Malaysia in Group Stage of AFC Asian Cup

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will face off Jordan, Bahrain and Malaysia in the group stage of the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Asian Cup in Qatar next January.South Korea, ranked 27th in the FIFA world ranking, has been placed in Group E with 84th Jordan, 85th Bahrain and 138th Malaysia. The draw was held in the Qatari capital Doha on Thursday.Twenty-four countries will take part in the tournament, divided into six groups, and those who finish first and second in their respective groups, as well as the four-best third placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage.South Korea are seeking to claim the Asian Cup title for the first time in 63 years. They were eliminated in the quarterfinals at the most recent tournament hosted by the United Arab Emirates(UAE) in 2019, following a one-nil loss to Qatar.Head coach Jurgen Klinsmann, who has stated that his short-term goal is to win the Asian Cup, said the draw is favorable for the team.The tournament will kick off in Qatar on January 12, 2024.