Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't: Domestic Economy in Downturn for 4th Straight Month

Written: 2023-05-12 14:15:18Updated: 2023-05-12 16:51:31

Gov't: Domestic Economy in Downturn for 4th Straight Month

Photo : KBS News

The government assessed that the domestic economy is in the midst of a downturn for the fourth consecutive month.

According to a report by the finance ministry on Friday, a slowdown centered on the manufacturing sector continues due largely to sluggish exports and facility investment.

Outbound shipments last month dropped 14-point-two percent from a year earlier, continuing a seven-month streak of decline amid aggressive monetary tightening by major economies to curb inflation. The nation posted a trade deficit for 14 straight months through April.

Facility investment fell two-point-two percent on-month in March, while the number of newly employed people in the manufacturing sector continued to drop for the fourth straight month in April.

However, the ministry stated that domestic consumption has been showing a steady recovery, with retail sales rising zero-point-four percent on-month in March.

The composite consumer sentiment index(CCSI) rose to a ten-month high of 95-point-one in April, while the number of incoming Chinese tourists skyrocketing one-thousand-191-point-eight percent on-year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >