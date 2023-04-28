Menu Content

DP Chief Orders Ethics Review on Rep. Kim Nam-kuk for Inappropriate Crypto Trading

Written: 2023-05-12 14:59:18Updated: 2023-05-12 15:32:43

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung has ordered the party to conduct an “ethics review” on lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk following media reports that Kim had engaged in cryptocurrency dealings during a parliamentary committee meeting.

The party’s chief spokesperson, Kwon Chil-seung, said in a statement on Friday that Lee instructed the party to review Kim for improper conduct as an elected public official and a legislator of the party.

Lee’s order came a day after some media outlets reported that Kim had traded Wemix coins during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee last year.

Kim is also facing wider controversy over his undisclosed possession and trading of cryptocurrencies allegedly worth several billion won.

In response to the recent reports, Kim told reporters that he is going over his transactions, but he also pointed to an increase in the frequency of groundless claims.
