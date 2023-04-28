Politics Nonpartisan Group of Lawmakers to Participate in Friendly Football against Japanese Counterparts

A nonpartisan group of lawmakers are set to depart for Japan on Friday to participate in a friendly football match against their Japanese counterparts.



According to a parliamentary football federation, its chief and ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Chung Jin-suk and 23 other ruling and opposition lawmakers are scheduled for a three-day trip.



The friendly on Saturday will take place at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama, the location for the final match of the 2002 Korea-Japan FIFA World Cup.



The latest match is reciprocal to a visit to South Korea by a group of Japanese lawmakers last November for a friendly at Seoul World Cup Stadium, marking the 20th anniversary of the 2002 World Cup. The South Korean side won the match five-to-three.