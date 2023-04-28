Gov't: 20 Top Experts to Inspect Safety of Fukushima Wastewater Release

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said the inspection team set to visit Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant will observe the entire process of the wastewater release and review the overall safety of the discharge.In a briefing related to the team's dispatch on Friday, the first vice minister of government policy coordination Park Ku-yeon said the visit is set to be closer to an on-site inspection, where experts will see able to observe the wastewater release process, but not engage in their own independent verification, such as taking water samples.Park said the team will check on the operation of related facilities and Tokyo's capacity to analyze radioactive materials.The official said the team will comprise around 20 leading experts in the field of safety regulations, but the inclusion of civilian personnel and civic group members is unlikely because Japan views the dispatch as a government to government issue.Park added that it will also be difficult for the Korean press to accompany the inspection as the plant is in an undisclosed location.Regarding Japan's recent comments that the Korean team won't be assessing wastewater safety, Park explained that the matter was just a difference in diplomatic expression.The team is expected to head to Japan on May 23. The dispatch was agreed to during recent summit talks between the leaders of the two countries.