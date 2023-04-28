Menu Content

Japanese Civic Group Urges Tokyo to Take Accountability for 1923 Kanto Massacre

Written: 2023-05-12 15:23:04Updated: 2023-05-12 15:28:31

Japanese Civic Group Urges Tokyo to Take Accountability for 1923 Kanto Massacre

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese civic group advocating for the Korean and Chinese victims of the 1923 massacre following the Great Kanto Earthquake urged Tokyo to take accountability for the tragedy.

During a press conference held at Japan's House of Representatives on Thursday, the group's committee marking the centennial of the massacre said it is illogical that Tokyo has yet to recognize its past atrocity.

The massive earthquake in the Kanto region on September 1, 1923 claimed the lives of more than 100-thousand people, while displacing over two million.

The Japanese government at the time declared martial law the next day, and groundless rumors began to spread that a Korean had dropped poison in the wells or that they were planning an arson, which in turn agitated the Japanese public.

This forced the civil militia to slaughter over six-thousand Koreans and around 800 Chinese people.

The committee also plans to send a letter about the massacre to the Group of Seven(G7) leaders set to attend a summit in Japan's Hiroshima next week.
