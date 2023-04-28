PPP Calls for Prosecutorial Probe into DP Rep. Kim Nam-kuk's Crypto Assets

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has stressed the need for the prosecution to actively probe suspicions related to the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Nam-kuk's cryptocurrency assets and allegations of lobbying by game companies.PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok said during a party meeting on Friday that the prosecution should also look into a report by KBS and other media that found Kim had about one billion won worth of digital game coins in an account with a local game developer.Yun said the allegations surrounding Kim are growing beyond a personal issue, and have implications on possible illegal lobbying activities involving the DP.The floor leader noted that the Korea Game Society had, in an unprecedented move, issued a statement on Wednesday about the possibility that gaming industries had sought to lobby the National Assembly to legalize Play to Earn, or P2E.Among the cryptocurrency that Kim is suspected of possessing are Wemix coins, which is a digital currency made by South Korean video game developer WeMade for P2E games.Earlier on Thursday, the head of the Korea Game Society, Wi Jong-hyun claimed to media outlets that Kim suggested to DP chief Lee Jae-myung to favor easing regulations on P2E when Lee was the presidential candidate for the DP. Wi had served as a co-chair of a special team on games and metaverse on Lee’s camp at the time.