Kidnapped Fishermen Who Unjustly Served Time for Espionage Exonerated

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean fishermen who unjustly served time behind bars over espionage charges have been exonerated in a retrial after 50 years.The Chuncheon District Court on Friday delivered the emotional verdict to all 32 fishermen who were indicted under the National Security Law or Anti-Communist Act. Twelve of them have passed away.The court found them not guilty and overturned the original ruling, saying that testimonies and evidence submitted at the time do not support the alleged charges.The fishermen were abducted by North Korea while catching squid near Goseong, Gangwon Province in August 1971. They returned home the next year but were imprisoned on charges of spying for the North.The 20 survivors out of the 32 wrongfully accused, together with family members, attended the Friday hearing. Prosecutors asked for a not guilty verdict arguing the fishermen were investigated under illegal detention after returning from the North and there was no evidence they committed a crime.