Prosecution Files for Additional Arrest Warrants in Massive Stock Manipulation Probe

Prosecutors investigating a massive stock manipulation scandal are expanding their probe, seeking additional arrest warrants for two close confidantes of the already arrested key suspect Ra Deok-yeon, head of an unregistered investment consulting firm at the center of the scandal.According to the prosecution on Friday, a joint probe team including financial regulators included evidence of stock manipulation in the warrant requests based on findings by the Korea Exchange.Prosecutors believe that Ra and others gained illicit profits of some 264 billion won and half of it was in the name of commission fees.As they caught wind of the investigation closing in, the suspects apparently tried to cover their tracks by returning mobile phones to investors and changing their residence.They are accused of using phones and stock accounts of investors to arrange transactions at predetermined prices, and inflating the share value of several listed companies.By no later than Friday, the court will decide on the warrant for the two other suspects, identified only by their surnames Byun and An, who were tasked with recruiting high income investors.