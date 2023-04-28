S. Korea, UK Hold Inaugural Senior Economic Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Britain held an inaugural meeting of a Senior Economic Dialogue in Seoul on Friday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral economic ties.In the talks led by vice foreign minister Lee Do-hoon and Britain's minister of state for the Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the two sides discussed cooperation in energy security, supply chains and science and technology.Lee said the two nations sharing common values of democracy and market economy can further expand mutually beneficial economic cooperation.Both sides announced their respective Indo-Pacific strategies and agreed to step up collaboration in regional development and climate change response.Meanwhile Lee, vice finance minister Bang Ki-sun and Trevelyan signed a letter of intent to establish a bilateral strategic development partnership based on shared values of freedom, democracy, rule of law and human rights.The two sides also agreed to explore joint projects through regular consultations between relevant agencies.