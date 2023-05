Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold summit talks with European Union leaders in Seoul on May 22.In a written briefing on Friday, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said President Yoon will sit down for talks with European Council president Charles Michel and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen who will make an official visit to South Korea after attending the Group of Seven summit in Japan.Lee said the visits, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of South Korea-EU diplomatic relations, will serve as an opportunity to deepen cooperation in areas of economy, health and science and technology and on regional and global issues. Lee also called the EU an important partner that shares universal values.In the upcoming talks, the two sides are expected to discuss North Korea, Indo-Pacific affairs as well as the war in Ukraine and related support.