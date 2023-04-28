Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Blinken Announces Retirement of Deputy Secretary of State Sherman

Written: 2023-05-13 12:20:00Updated: 2023-05-13 13:06:45

Blinken Announces Retirement of Deputy Secretary of State Sherman

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced that Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is retiring from her role as second in command at the State Department.

In a statement Friday, the top diplomat said that Sherman has helped lead U.S. engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the region where the history of the 21st century will be written, and that she has deepened bonds with friends around the world, especially with the Republic of Korea, Japan and the European Union.

Blinken said she broke barriers as the first female under secretary of state for political affairs and the first female deputy secretary of state. He added her remarkable career -- which spans more than three decades, three presidents and five secretaries of state -- addressed some of the toughest foreign policy challenges of our time. 

He said America is safer and more secure, and our partnerships more robust, due to her leadership.

Sherman is a leading Korea expert in the U.S. administration, having served as North Korean policy coordinator under former President Bill Clinton. 

She accompanied former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright during her visit to Pyongyang and held several vice foreign ministerial talks with Seoul and Tokyo under the Biden administration amid escalating North Korean provocations.

She also closely coordinated with South Korean ambassador Cho Hyun-dong to prepare for President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the U.S. last month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >