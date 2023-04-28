Two More Suspects Arrested in Stock Manipulation Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Two close aides of Ra Deok-yeon, the head of an unregistered investment consulting firm, are under arrest in connection to a massive stock manipulation case that has rocked local financial markets.The Seoul Southern District Court on Friday issued the warrants for the suspects, surnamed Byun and An, citing the risk of flight and evidence destruction. This comes a day after the alleged mastermind Ra’s formal arrest.The two face charges of hiding criminal proceeds and violating the Capital Market Act. Together with Ra, they are accused of using mobile phones and stock accounts of investors to arrange transactions at predetermined prices, and inflating the share value of several listed companies through an "order matching" technique.In a court deliberation for the warrant held for four hours Friday morning, Byun apparently denied allegations of stock price manipulation. All three were detained by prosecutors on Tuesday.While both Byun and An recruited investors, An, a professional golfer who operates an indoor golf course in Seoul's Gangnam district, reportedly oversaw the receipt of commission fees while Byun managed large-scale investors.