Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies across the country with showers expected in inland areas through the evening.The rain will be accompanied by gusty winds, lightning and even hail in some areas.Five to ten millimeters of rainfall are forecast in coastal regions of Gyeongsang Province.Sunday will also see partly cloudy skies and showers in inland areas.Morning lows will be similar to Saturday ranging from ten to 14 degrees Celsius with the mercury starting off at 14 in capital Seoul. Daytime highs will be similar or slightly higher, ranging from 18 to 26 degrees. Temperatures in Seoul will climb up to 25.