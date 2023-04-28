Lawmaker Rejects Lobbying Allegations, Vows Legal Action

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Nam-kuk who is being investigated by his party over controversial cryptocurrency assets has balked at allegations of illegal lobbying, claiming they were "ludicrous."In a social media post on Saturday, Kim argued that it's clear as day that he suffered steep losses just by comparing the amount of crypto asset deposits and the amount transferred from his digital wallet.He expressed deep regret over inaccurate and unverified media reports which he said caused misunderstanding by citing anonymous sources not well versed in the subject.The lawmaker said he was told to refrain from speaking to individual media outlets during the ongoing party inspection but blasted false reports as having crossed the line and vowed to take stern legal action.As allegations erupted on his cryptocurrency holdings and transactions earlier this week, Kim himself asked the DP to set up a fact finding team for an investigation.The DP also launched a separate ethics review on Friday over allegations that Kim had engaged in cryptocurrency dealings during a parliamentary committee meeting.Meanwhile ruling People Power Party chair Kim Gi-hyeon, taking to social media on Saturday, said the latest scandal is a candid portrayal of the eroded morals of the Democratic Party and called for the DP lawmaker's immediate resignation.