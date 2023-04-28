Flu Patients Rise for 7th Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Respiratory illnesses such as the flu are spreading among elementary, middle and high school students as the government this week announced an end to remaining COVID-19 restrictions.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, 23-point-seven out of every one thousand outpatients who visited select medical institutions nationwide showed flu-like symptoms in the week from April 30 to May 61, up point-seven from 23 in the previous week and marking a rise for the seventh straight week.The latest bout of influenza is especially prevalent among children and teens at schools.Last week saw the highest flu rate among middle and high school students aged 13 to 18 accounting for 49 out of one thousand outpatients. The age group with the next highest number of flu patients was 7 to 12 year-olds while seniors 65 and older reported the lowest rate at five-point-five for every one thousand flu patients.The KDCA attributed the increase in young patients to the start of the school semester and lifting of mask mandates and warned that severe symptoms of fever and coughing can lead to more serious illness.In the past week, 198 flu patients were hospitalized, compared to just three during the same period last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Respiratory illnesses which cause coughs, runny nose, sore throat and headaches have been relatively dormant during the pandemic due to mask wearing and social distancing.