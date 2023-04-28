Foreign Minister Calls for Latin American Countries to Support S. Korea's Expo Bid

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin has called for Central and South American countries to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in the southeastern city of Busan.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Saturday, the minister asked for support in meetings with top officials from the countries on the sidelines of a multinational ministerial council meeting of the Association of Caribbean States in Guatemala.The ministry said that Park met with 12 top officials from eleven countries, including Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Belize's Prime Minister Juan Antonio Briceno and Honduras' Vice President Doris Gutierrez.In the meetings, Minister Park reportedly stressed that those nations are South Korea's important partners for cooperation, saying that the Yoon Suk Yeol administration is pursuing the role of a global pivotal state to fulfill its international responsibilities.Park also underscored that the World Expo in Busan will present important opportunities to enhance practical cooperation between South Korea and Central and South American nations on climate change, maritime fields and other areas.The minister also asked for the countries' cooperation on Seoul's efforts to join the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member for the 2024-2025 term.