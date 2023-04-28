Menu Content

Report: N. Korea Likely to Send 200-strong Delegation to Asian Games in China

Written: 2023-05-14 13:16:47Updated: 2023-05-14 16:41:51

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea will reportedly send a 200-strong delegation to the Asia Games set to be held in China this fall.

Quoting a Beijing-based source familiar with North Korean affairs, Japan's Kyodo News reported on Saturday that the North has registered about 200 athletes, coaches and officials for the Asian Games set to be held in September in eastern China's Hangzhou.

Japanese private broadcaster ANN also reported the previous day that Pyongyang has filed applications to register hundreds of athletes and it may send a cheering squad to the games.

North Korean athletes will reportedly compete in football, swimming and dragon boat racing.

North Korea has not sent delegates to international sports events since 2020, when it enforced strict border controls to prevent COVID-19 from entering the country.

Late last month, North Korea reportedly sent two representatives to a preparatory meeting for the Asian Games and expressed its intention to take part in the sporting event.
