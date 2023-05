Photo : YONHAP News

An earthquake with a magnitude of three-point-one struck off the coast of Gangwon Province on Sunday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the earthquake was reported at 8:35 a.m. in waters some 51 kilometers northeast of the city of Donghae, with an epicenter estimated at 30 kilometers.The weather agency said it does not believe the latest quake caused any damage.With Sunday’s quake, the Korean Peninsula has witnessed 43 earthquakes measuring over two on the Richter scale and six with a magnitude of three or higher this year.