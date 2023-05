Photo : KBS News

South Korea plans to conduct a radiation test on ballast water from ships departing from Japanese ports.The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on Sunday that starting May 22, it will check radiation levels in ballast water from ships departing from 17 ports in the six prefectures of Aomori, Iwate, Fukushima,Miyagi, Ibaraki and Chiba, close to Fukushima.The ministry said that it plans to check the radiation levels in ballast water with mobile measuring devices.Ballast is water brought on board to manage the ship's weight.The ships subject to the radiation tests are those that refill ballast water from 17 ports in the six prefectures close to Fukushima and discharge it at local ports after returning to South Korea.According to the ministry, the mobile devices will allow authorities to check the radiation levels within an hour, compared to the lab analysis that takes more than 14 days.