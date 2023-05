Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics will reportedly invest about 300 billion won to build a new chip development facility in Japan.According to Nikkei Asia on Sunday, Samsung will build a new chip development facility in Yokohama for a production line for a prototype chip device.The tech giant reportedly aims to launch operation of the new facility in 2025 in Yokohama, where its existing research and development facility is located.The development hub is expected to spur collaboration between the chip industries of South Korea and Japan, which has prowess in materials and manufacturing equipment.Samsung refused to comment on the report.Samsung is reportedly looking to make use of some ten billion yen in subsidies offered by the Japanese government for semiconductor investment.