Photo : KBS News

A four-point-five magnitude earthquake struck waters off the coastal city of Donghae Monday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Monday, the quake occurred at sea 59 kilometers northeast of the Gangwon Province city at 6:27 a.m.The depth of the epicenter was estimated at 32 kilometers.It is the strongest tremor to hit the Korean Peninsula so far this year. Since January, South Korea has reported 44 quakes with a magnitude of two or higher, including seven stronger than magnitude three.With the eastern coastal areas near the epicenter feeling the latest earthquake’s impact at the equivalent of a magnitude three quake, the KMA urged the residents to take caution.A series of tremors have occurred in seas northeast of Donghae since late last month. Including micro earthquakes with magnitudes below two, there have been 35 quakes in the area since April 23.