Photo : YONHAP News

The nation will likely experience early summer-like weather on Monday with the mercury in some regions expected to hit up to 30 degrees Celsius.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, daytime highs will range from 22 to 30 degrees on Monday, two to five degrees higher than the previous day. Inland areas will see the temperature climb to 25 to 30 degrees, with Seoul forecast to reach up to 27 degrees.As of 5 a.m., the temperature in the capital city already stood at 13 degrees, while in Daejeon, Gwangju, Daegu and Busan the mercury registered eleven degrees, 13-point-seven degrees, 14 degrees and 14-point-seven degrees, respectively.Jeju also came in at 14-point-seven degrees, with the island’s mountainous areas likely see five to 20 millimeters of showers in the afternoon.