DP to Continue Crypto Probe Despite Lawmaker’s Departure

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has pledged to continue its own investigation into the allegations surrounding Rep. Kim Nam-kuk’s cryptocurrency holdings despite his departure from the party on Sunday.The party held a “general meeting of reform” for six hours on Sunday and issued a resolution signed by all its lawmakers vowing to not evade its responsibility with Kim's decision to leave the DP.It also stated that its ethics committee will conduct an additional investigation if necessary, and principles of discipline will be established following an impartial investigation.Earlier in the day, the 40-year-old first-term lawmaker said in a Facebook post that he will briefly leave the party that he loves so as not to burden it, adding that he will stand up to the unjust political offensive until the end and uncover the truth.Kim is at the center of a political conflict over his cryptocurrency transactions and holdings that were at one point allegedly worth some six billion won, or around four-point-five million U.S. dollars.