PPP, Gov't Decide to Propose that Pres. Yoon Veto Nursing Act

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government will make a formal recommendation to President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto the controversial Nursing Act.
PPP spokesperson Kang Min-kuk said on Sunday that the decision was reached in a joint meeting of high-level officials from the party and the government earlier in the day, accusing the opposition bloc of taking hostage and threatening the lives of the public with a unilateral legislative move.
Kang argued that there is a serious concern that the bill could have a negative impact on the public’s health by obstructing mutual trust and cooperation among health care professionals.
He said the party and the government also reached the consensus that a lack of action could set a bad precedent of governmental neglect of a contentious issue affecting people’s livelihoods.
The act, he asserted, will divide medical treatment from nursing care, destroy the medical system and discriminate against nurses' aides.
The bill, which passed in the opposition-controlled National Assembly last month, specifies the roles and duties of nurses in a bid to improve their punishing working conditions and avoid burnout.