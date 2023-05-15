PPP, Gov't Decide to Propose that Pres. Yoon Veto Nursing Act

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government will make a formal recommendation to President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto the controversial Nursing Act.PPP spokesperson Kang Min-kuk said on Sunday that the decision was reached in a joint meeting of high-level officials from the party and the government earlier in the day, accusing the opposition bloc of taking hostage and threatening the lives of the public with a unilateral legislative move.Kang argued that there is a serious concern that the bill could have a negative impact on the public’s health by obstructing mutual trust and cooperation among health care professionals.He said the party and the government also reached the consensus that a lack of action could set a bad precedent of governmental neglect of a contentious issue affecting people’s livelihoods.The act, he asserted, will divide medical treatment from nursing care, destroy the medical system and discriminate against nurses' aides.The bill, which passed in the opposition-controlled National Assembly last month, specifies the roles and duties of nurses in a bid to improve their punishing working conditions and avoid burnout.