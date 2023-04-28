PPP, Gov't Announce Relief Measures amid Rising Utility Rates

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the government have announced a set of measures to ease the public’s burden ahead of an imminent announcement on electricity and gas rate hikes.Following a joint meeting of the party and the government on Monday, PPP policy chief Park Dae-chul announced that a consensus was reached that utility fee hikes cannot be postponed any longer, while also agreeing that a sudden hike could increase the burden on the public.Park said that under the measures, an energy cashback will be provided for households that conserve electricity and gas while the threshold for charging higher fees will increase.Other measures include lowered costs to run air conditioners in the summer, reduced hikes for the recipients of the government’s basic living subsidy and the disabled and a yearlong deferment of hikes for other socially vulnerable groups.Meanwhile, industry minister Lee Chang-yang is set to announce electricity and gas rate hikes for the second quarter later in the day.