Photo : YONHAP News

Ko Jin-young claimed her 15th LPGA title by winning the Cognizant Founders Cup on Sunday.The 27-year-old South Korean, number three in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, beat defending champion Lee Min-jee of Australia in a playoff at Upper Montclair Country Club in the U.S. state of New Jersey.The pair entered the playoff after Ko mounted a dramatic rally in the final round, erasing Lee’s four-stroke lead. Ko carded a five-under 67 on Sunday to share the lead at 13-under 275 overall.Ko’s latest victory, earning her the prize of 450-thousand U.S. dollars, is her third at the Founders Cup after winning in 2019 and 2021.It is also her second victory of the season after she defended her title at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore in March.