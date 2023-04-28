Yoon to Hold Trilateral Meeting with Leaders of US, Japan while Attending G7 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to hold a trilateral meeting with the leaders of the United States and Japan on the sidelines of the Group of Seven(G7) summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima later this week.According to Kim Tae-hyo, the National Security Office's first deputy director, on Sunday, the president will make the three-day trip from Friday through Sunday on an invitation from this year's G7 host Japan.Yoon will hold a three-way dialogue with U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the margins of the summit to discuss enhancing strategic coordination against North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations, although a joint statement is not expected.The security aide said the president, the fourth South Korean head of state to attend a G7 summit, is also scheduled to speak at an extended session of the multilateral forum on global issues of food security, health care, the climate crisis and energy development.Yoon and Kishida are expected to jointly visit Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park to pay respects to the Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing as agreed between the leaders earlier this month.Prior to the G7 summit, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday as the two nations mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral ties, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit after the gathering on Sunday for talks with President Yoon.