Rep. Kim Nam-kuk Leaves DP amid Virtual Asset Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: With the weeklong controversy over his possession and transactions of virtual assets leading to a party disciplinary review, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk has left the party. DP chief Lee Jae-myung apologized to the public, while party representatives pledged to continue the ongoing probe.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Nam-kuk quit the party on Sunday amid controversy surrounding his substantial ownership of virtual assets.On social media, Kim said he plans to temporarily leave the party that he loves, as he felt that it would be wrong to further burden the DP and its members. He then pledged to fight the unjustified political offensive as an independent lawmaker and reveal the truth.Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the first-term lawmaker had around 800-thousand Wemix coins in his digital wallet between January and February of last year, estimated to be worth six billion won, or some four-point-five million U.S. dollars, at the time.While Kim claimed that he had not violated any laws in owning and trading cryptocurrencies, he came under fire for co-sponsoring a bill aimed at establishing a grace period for the taxation of virtual assets as well as for trading during parliamentary committee sessions.DP chair Lee Jae-myung, who had ordered an ethics inspection against Kim prior to his departure, said he was truly sorry for causing public concern and added that the embattled lawmaker's decision is a step toward accountability for the controversy.Amid internal discord within the opposition party over its leadership's response to the allegations, its lawmakers held a six-hour general meeting on Sunday before issuing a statement committing to continue its disciplinary investigation.The DP also pledged to pass a bill within this month aimed at including virtual assets in the mandatory asset reporting by high-level government officials and lawmakers as well as regulations related to conflicts of interest.The ruling People Power Party(PPP), on the other hand, slammed Kim, a member of the pro-Lee faction, for avoiding the party's disciplinary action while demanding that he give up his parliamentary seat. The PPP is set to launch a truth-finding task force.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.