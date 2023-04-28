Study Finds Record-Low of 1 in 5 Teachers Satisfied with Profession

Photo : YONHAP News

A new study shows that only one in every five teachers in the country are satisfied with their occupation.The Korean Federation of Teachers' Association conducted a survey of six-thousand-751 kindergarten, elementary and high school teachers, as well as university teaching staff nationwide between April 28 and May 8, ahead of Teachers' Day on Monday.The results found that 23-point-six percent of the respondents said they were satisfied with their jobs, the lowest since the group began the survey in 2006, when the satisfaction rate stood at 67-point-eight percent.Only 20 percent of the respondents said they would choose the same profession again, also the lowest since 2012.The percentage of teachers who felt that their authority in the classroom was not being protected by their schools came in at 69-point-seven, while 30-point-four percent said that offering guidance to maladjusted students is the biggest challenge.The list continued with relationships with parents at 25-point-two percent and an excessive administrative workload at 18-point-two percent.A whopping 96-point-two percent said immunity from civil and criminal liability should be granted to teachers for justifiable educational activities and guidance.