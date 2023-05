Photo : YONHAP News

Another case of foot-and-mouth disease(FMD) has been confirmed at a cattle ranch in the North Chungcheong Province county of Jeungpyeong following a series of cases in nearby Cheongju.According to the agriculture ministry, some 400 cows on the ranch that showed symptoms tested positive for the disease on Sunday to become the first confirmation outside of Cheongju, where the nation’s first FMD case in more than four years was reported last Thursday.The cattle farm in Jeungpyeong is located 13 kilometers from the farm in Cheongju that reported the first case last week, with the number of cases climbing to six since then.Authorities sent a response team and epidemiology experts to the farm while restricting the movement of livestock and vehicles at the ranch to combat the spread of the acute infectious viral disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals, including pigs and goats.