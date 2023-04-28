Prosecution to Summon 2 Ex-DP Lawmakers in Cash Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution plans to summon lawmakers Lee Sung-man and Youn Kwan-suk this week over accusations of involvement in a cash bribery scandal connected to the Democratic Party’s(DP) 2021 leadership election.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office asked Lee to appear for questioning on Tuesday, but the former DP member reportedly requested the prosecution to push back the date, citing his schedule for a parliamentary standing committee.Lee plans to fix and announce the date after coordinating with the prosecution, declaring that he is likely to appear for questioning after Wednesday and will fully cooperate with the investigation.Youn, who also left the party, is also expected to appear for questioning this week, as his office said that coordination is under way with the prosecution to set the date.The pair cut ties with the DP earlier this month as allegations mounted that they collected and distributed cash in envelopes to DP members in collusion with other officials of the campaign to elect Song Young-gil as party chair ahead of the vote at the DP convention in 2021.