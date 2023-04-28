S. Korean Footballer in China Taken into Custody for Probe by Police

Photo : YONHAP News

Son Jun-ho, a South Korean midfielder playing for a professional football club in China, is reportedly under investigation by the Chinese police for unspecified reasons.An official at the South Korean Embassy in Beijing said on Monday that public security authorities in Liaoning province took Son into custody and conducted an investigation, adding that a South Korean consul responsible for that region is providing necessary consular assistance.It remains uncertain whether Son, who plays for Shandong Taishan FC in the Chinese Super League, was subject to an investigation as a witness or a suspect in a case.Chinese media have reported that Son and other Shandong players are likely being probed over match-fixing allegations surrounding their head coach, Hao Wei.Amid a sweeping campaign against corruption and match-fixing in Chinese football, Son's teammate Jin Jingdao, a midfielder of Korean descent who has made 18 international appearances for China, was reportedly taken into custody by the police in March.