Cabinet to Formally Advise Yoon to Veto Disputed Nursing Law

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet is set to formally advise President Yoon Suk Yeol to exercise his right to veto the disputed nursing law.At a press briefing on Monday, health minister Cho Kyoo-hong said the government and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) had agreed the previous day to recommend that the president call for parliamentary reconsideration, and such a plan has been reported to him.The formal recommendation is expected to be put forth during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.The minister said the move comes in response to the adverse effect on the public's health expected to be brought about by the law, which he said hinders the trust and cooperation among medical professionals.He also expressed concerns over how the separation of the nursing profession from the medical field could undermine the quality of services, thereby restricting public right to accessibility.In an era of an aging society, the minister called for a readjustment of roles within the medical community in accordance with public demand for functions and cooperation between medical and long-term nursing care facilities.