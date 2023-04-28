Construction of 2 Nuclear Reactors Resumes

Photo : KBS News

Construction of the Shin Hanul Number Three and Four nuclear reactors resumed on Monday with a ceremony to commemorate the milestone.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Monday that minister Lee Chang-yang attended a ceremony marking the launch of main component production for the two reactors earlier in the day at a Doosan Enerbility factory in Changwon.The main components of a nuclear power plant include a nuclear reactor, a steam generator and a turbine generator.The government had planned to build the two 14-hundred-megawatt nuclear power plants in the coastal county of Uljin in North Gyeongsang Province, but the project was suspended in 2017 in accordance with the Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear phase-out policy.The project was revived, however, in line with the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's policy to expand the country's nuclear power generation.During his presidential campaign in December 2021, Yoon vowed to reverse the Moon government's nuclear policy and resume construction of the two reactors.